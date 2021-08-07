Spirit Breaker Premiere New Single “The Mountain Between Us”
Spirit Breaker‘s new single “The Mountain Between Us” has premiered online a week ahead of the release of their debut full-length “Cura Nata“. That album will arrive in stores next Friday, August 13th through Solid State Records.
