Downswing Premiere New Single & Music Video “Shapeshifter”
A new official music video for Downswing‘s brand new track “Shapeshifter” has premiered streaming via YouTube for you below. The single follows their song “Stressed Out“, which arrived in May 2021 and served as the debut of their new frontman, Harrison.
