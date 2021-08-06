Exclusive

Endure The Affliction Debut Video "Identity" On Metalunderground.com

Endure The Affliction soars into 2021 with their brand new single, “Identity”. Embodying the hallmarks of melodic metal while embracing their Louisiana roots, Endure The Affliction delivers what can only be described as total Southern darkness as they bridge the divide between modern metalcore and classic power metal and American gothic.

Formed in late 2018, members Tim Keith (Lead Vocals), Deion Lanthier (Co-Lead Vocals/Guitar), Brett Dronet (Guitar), Byron Vollmer (Backup Vocals/Bass), Kyle Roberts (Drums) exploded onto their local Louisiana scene with the powerful, yet subtly emotional riffs and soaring vocals that define their sound. Overcoming hardship being their music's driving message, listeners find themselves relating to these musicians on a range of sensitive, but very real topics that many people struggle with daily.

Although their resolve has been tested, the band is proud to reveal their latest single, “Identity”, the precursor to their upcoming EP due out later this year. Using downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic to write and record new material, Endure The Affliction, are ready to unleash in 2021 with new music, new videos, a slew of gigs that will demonstrate they’re a force to be reckoned with.

The band had this to say about "Identity."

"Many people will, at some point, look at where they are in life and realize that they could be so much more in one aspect or another. At that point of realization, we assess what got us there; what the factors are both within ourselves and without. We decide what to keep and what to cut out like a cancer. This gives people a new lens to look at themselves through and adjust accordingly. This song 'Identity' is about that journey of self-discovery and change."

Follow Endure The Affliction via their socials below:

Facebook

Enduretheaffliction.com