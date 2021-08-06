Exclusive
Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Visualizer Clip For "Tales From The Vienna Woods"" From Impending New Album "Unterweger"
Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to premiere their new visualizer clip for "Tales From The Vienna Woods", taken from their impending new album "Unterweger". Pre-orders for the album will be up this month on Transcending Obscurity Records.
Says Transcending Obscurity Records:
"Get acquainted with the music of the brutal death metal band Monument Of Misanthropy! They're about to release one of the heaviest and finest albums in the style!"
Adds frontman George Wilfinger:
"Check out the final version of a track we already played live during our 2019 winter European/UK tour with Immolation, one of the last big death metal tours that hit the continent before the virus. Keep your eye out for the album pre-orders. They're gonna be up very VERY soon guys!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wage War Premiere New Music Video “High Horse”
- Next Article:
Seeking Sirens Releases Single On Metalunderground
0 Comments on "Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Visualizer"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.