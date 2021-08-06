Exclusive

Monument Of Misanthropy Premiere New Visualizer Clip For "Tales From The Vienna Woods"" From Impending New Album "Unterweger"

Multinational brutal death metal sickos of Monument Of Misanthropy have teamed up with Metalundergound.com to premiere their new visualizer clip for "Tales From The Vienna Woods", taken from their impending new album "Unterweger". Pre-orders for the album will be up this month on Transcending Obscurity Records.

Says Transcending Obscurity Records:

"Get acquainted with the music of the brutal death metal band Monument Of Misanthropy! They're about to release one of the heaviest and finest albums in the style!"

Adds frontman George Wilfinger:

"Check out the final version of a track we already played live during our 2019 winter European/UK tour with Immolation, one of the last big death metal tours that hit the continent before the virus. Keep your eye out for the album pre-orders. They're gonna be up very VERY soon guys!"