Wage War Premiere New Track & Music Video “High Horse”
A new official music video for Wage War‘s new track “High Horse” has premiered online. Orie McGinness helmed the video production.
Say the group:
“Over the last year, we have been working the hardest we ever have on music we couldn’t be more proud of. ‘High Horse‘ is just the first taste.”
This month Wage War are out on the road again together with Beartooth and Dragged Under on the below trek:
08/14 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
08/15 San Diego, CA – Soma
08/16 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
08/17 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
08/19 Portland, OR – Crystal
08/20 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
08/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
08/22 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
08/24 Billings, MT – Zoo Montana
08/26 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company
08/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
08/28 Kansas City, MO – The Truman
08/29 Denver, CO – Summit
08/31 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
09/01 Dallas, TX – House of Blues
09/03 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
09/04 Houston, TX – House of Blues
09/07 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
09/08 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
09/09 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
09/11 Appomattox, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/12 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival
09/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
09/15 New York, NY – Terminal 5
09/17 Worcester, MA – Palladium
09/18 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage
09/19 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues
09/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall
09/25 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
