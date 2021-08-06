Wage War Premiere New Track & Music Video “High Horse”

A new official music video for Wage War‘s new track “High Horse” has premiered online. Orie McGinness helmed the video production.

Say the group:

“Over the last year, we have been working the hardest we ever have on music we couldn’t be more proud of. ‘High Horse‘ is just the first taste.”

This month Wage War are out on the road again together with Beartooth and Dragged Under on the below trek:

08/14 Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

08/15 San Diego, CA – Soma

08/16 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

08/17 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

08/19 Portland, OR – Crystal

08/20 Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

08/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

08/22 Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House

08/24 Billings, MT – Zoo Montana

08/26 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company

08/27 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

08/28 Kansas City, MO – The Truman

08/29 Denver, CO – Summit

08/31 Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

09/01 Dallas, TX – House of Blues

09/03 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

09/04 Houston, TX – House of Blues

09/07 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

09/08 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

09/09 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

09/11 Appomattox, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/12 Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration Festival

09/13 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

09/15 New York, NY – Terminal 5

09/17 Worcester, MA – Palladium

09/18 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

09/19 New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

09/20 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/22 Chicago, IL – House of Blues

09/24 Detroit, MI – St. Andrews Hall

09/25 Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live