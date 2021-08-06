Waking The Cadaver Premiere New Music Video “Human Chop Shop” Featuring SHLAK Of GCW Wrestling

Waking The Cadaver premiere a new NSFW music video for “Human Chop Shop” taken from their fourth studio album “Authority Through Intimidation“. Unique Leader Records will release the effort on October 22nd.

Tell the band:

“Shoutout to Eric DiCarlo at SquareUp Studios and his crew for making this sick visual representation of our song!! Massive thanks to SHLAK The Human Meat Grinder of GCW Wrestling for playing “The Butcher,” Anthony Gutter of gutterchristproductions.com for playing “The Client,” and Jack McBride of Bandit for playing “The Victim.” Thank you very much to Malia Malir for filming Marco’s drum performance.”