Brand Of Sacrifice Premiere Music Video For New Single “Enemy” - Underoath Singer Spencer Chamberlain Guests

Brand Of Sacrifice‘s new single and cinematic music video “Enemy” is streaming for you below. Joey Durango directedthe short film and Underoath frontman Spencer Chamberlain guests on that song. A limited edition 7'' featuring “Enemy” will be released on December 17th.





Says guitarist Micheal Leo Valeri:

“We wrote ‘Enemy‘ as a standalone release, expanding on some of the more melodic and metalcore moments on songs like ‘Animal,’ ‘Foe Of The Inhuman‘ and ‘Vengeance.’ The possibility of getting Spencer Chamberlain [Underoath] on guest vocals was electrifying.

We were already excited about the song, but his ability to elicit emotion by leading into his screams with tormented talking brought it to the next level. He perfectly complemented our goal on the song. We’re also releasing two remixes of ‘Lifeblood‘ songs, like full-on electronic bangers that retain the musical motifs but present them as entirely different styles and moods. We’re beyond proud that our music can transcend boundaries like that.”