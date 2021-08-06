Wolves In The Throne Room Premiere New Single & Music Video “Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)”

Wolves In The Throne Room return with another single from their impending new album “Primordial Arcana“. You can now stream the below official music video for “Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)” via YouTube. Relapse Records will release “Primordial Arcana” on August 20th.

Explain the band:

“‘Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)‘ is an explosion of cosmic grandeur, a symphonic rendering of the hermetic maxim As above, so below. The lyrics are a dreamtime retelling of creation. The act of the universe creating itself comes from the same impulse—it all springs from the same source, the same union of fire and ice. It’s the interplay between polarized opposites, and it’s from their contradiction and chaos that life happens and music and the planets are created.”