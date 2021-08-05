Mines Of Moria Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Khazad-Dûm"
USA/Canada/Austria-based technical deathcore trio Mines Of Moria premiere a new single and lyric video “Khazad-Dûm”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Jeff Key
Lyric Video by Adam Alexander
Artwork by Maxwell Aston Art
Logo by Artur KW
Line-up:
Adam Alexander (Vocals)
Diaro Irvine (Session Drummer)
Julius Kössler (Session Guitarist/Bassist)
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mines Of Moria Premiere New Single & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.