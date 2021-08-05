Mines Of Moria Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Khazad-Dûm"

USA/Canada/Austria-based technical deathcore trio Mines Of Moria premiere a new single and lyric video “Khazad-Dûm”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by Jeff Key

Lyric Video by Adam Alexander

Artwork by Maxwell Aston Art

Logo by Artur KW

Line-up:

Adam Alexander (Vocals)

Diaro Irvine (Session Drummer)

Julius Kössler (Session Guitarist/Bassist)