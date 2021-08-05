Spacebag Premiere New Song "New Jersey Al (Di Meola)" From Upcoming New EP "Party Prog Nights"

Seattle's instrumental progressive metal quartet Spacebag premiere a new song named “New Jersey Al (Di Meola)”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Party Prog Nights", due out September 15th.

Explains keyboardist Luke Laplante:

"With 'New Jersey Al (Di Meola)', we challenged ourselves to write a song that pays homage to the jazz fusion masters of the 70’s like Return To Forever and the pioneering spirit of classic weirdo metal bands like Voivod while still maintaining our brutal prog ethos. Putting all of our irons in the fire can best be described by Yngwie Malmsteen: 'How can less be more? That’s impossible. More is more!'"