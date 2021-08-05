Spacebag Premiere New Song "New Jersey Al (Di Meola)" From Upcoming New EP "Party Prog Nights"
Seattle's instrumental progressive metal quartet Spacebag premiere a new song named “New Jersey Al (Di Meola)”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Party Prog Nights", due out September 15th.
Explains keyboardist Luke Laplante:
"With 'New Jersey Al (Di Meola)', we challenged ourselves to write a song that pays homage to the jazz fusion masters of the 70’s like Return To Forever and the pioneering spirit of classic weirdo metal bands like Voivod while still maintaining our brutal prog ethos. Putting all of our irons in the fire can best be described by Yngwie Malmsteen: 'How can less be more? That’s impossible. More is more!'"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Atra Haeresis Premiere New Song & Lyric Video
- Next Article:
Mines Of Moria Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Spacebag Premiere 'New Jersey Al (Di Meola)'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.