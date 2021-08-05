Cognizance Premiere New Song & Video "Aeon Sickness" From Upcoming New Album "Upheaval"

Cognizance premiere a new single and video titled “Aeon Sickness”. The track is taken from their impending new album "Upheaval", which comes out on September 24 via Prosthetic Records.

“”Aeon Sickness” is one of the tracks we’re most proud of from Upheaval and it came together really organically. It grooves hard, has brutal vocal hooks, colorful harmonies and plenty of Dethklok worship. Lyrically speaking, this song is about being consumed by inner thoughts that begin to distort reality.”

Cognizance is:

Henry Pryce – Vocals

Alex Baillie – Guitar

Apostolis "Yage" Karydis – Guitar

Chris Binns – Bass

David Diepold - Drums (Obscura, Monument Of Misanthropy)