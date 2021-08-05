Cognizance Premiere New Song & Video "Aeon Sickness" From Upcoming New Album "Upheaval"
Cognizance premiere a new single and video titled “Aeon Sickness”. The track is taken from their impending new album "Upheaval", which comes out on September 24 via Prosthetic Records.
Check out now "Aeon Sickness" streaming via YouTube below.
“”Aeon Sickness” is one of the tracks we’re most proud of from Upheaval and it came together really organically. It grooves hard, has brutal vocal hooks, colorful harmonies and plenty of Dethklok worship. Lyrically speaking, this song is about being consumed by inner thoughts that begin to distort reality.”
Henry Pryce – Vocals
Alex Baillie – Guitar
Apostolis "Yage" Karydis – Guitar
Chris Binns – Bass
David Diepold - Drums (Obscura, Monument Of Misanthropy)
