Nocturnal Premiere New Song "Void Dweller" From Upcoming New Album "Serpent Death"

German blackened thrash metal quartet Nocturnal premiere a new song entitled “Void Dweller”, taken from their impending fourth full-length, "Serpent Death". The album will be released on August 27th by Dying Victims Productions in a variety of editions and bundles, CDs, and cassettes, as well as digitally.