Dying Wish Premiere New Single & Music Video “Until Mourning Comes”

“Until Mourning Comes” has premiered online via YouTube as the second advance track from Dying Wish‘s impending debut album “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory“. That record is scheduled for an October 01st release through SharpTone.

Explains frontwoman Emma Boster:

“‘Mourning‘ is written about a family friend who passed away tragically in a plane crash last year. We were in the studio writing the record when my cousin called me with the news. I spent the rest of the night on the phone with my family in absolute shock over the passing of such a kind, bright, and loving young man.

My friend’s death happened just a few days after Riley from Power Trip had passed and I had been watching the outpour of heartbreak within the hardcore and metal communities over Riley’s passing.

I felt really compelled to write a song about the passing of someone gone too soon that leaves such an incredible impact on our lives. It felt like now more than ever it was relatable because of how many people out there had lost a loved one due to the pandemic or the toll it takes on us.”