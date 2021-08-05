Dying Wish Premiere New Single & Music Video “Until Mourning Comes”
“Until Mourning Comes” has premiered online via YouTube as the second advance track from Dying Wish‘s impending debut album “Fragments Of A Bitter Memory“. That record is scheduled for an October 01st release through SharpTone.
Explains frontwoman Emma Boster:
“‘Mourning‘ is written about a family friend who passed away tragically in a plane crash last year. We were in the studio writing the record when my cousin called me with the news. I spent the rest of the night on the phone with my family in absolute shock over the passing of such a kind, bright, and loving young man.
My friend’s death happened just a few days after Riley from Power Trip had passed and I had been watching the outpour of heartbreak within the hardcore and metal communities over Riley’s passing.
I felt really compelled to write a song about the passing of someone gone too soon that leaves such an incredible impact on our lives. It felt like now more than ever it was relatable because of how many people out there had lost a loved one due to the pandemic or the toll it takes on us.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Archspire Premiere New Song "Golden Mouth Of Ruin"
- Next Article:
Nocturnal Premiere New Song "Void Dweller"
0 Comments on "Dying Wish Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.