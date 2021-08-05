Archspire Premiere New Single & Music Video "Golden Mouth Of Ruin" From Upcoming New Album "Bleed The Future"
Archspire‘s new studio full-length “Bleed The Future” has been slated for an October 29th release date by Season Of Mist. A music video for the first advance track “Golden Mouth Of Ruin” premiered online streaming via YouTube below.
Speaking of the record and their plans for it, the band offered:
“The Archspire kitchen is open for business!!! We’ll be serving up big portions of the fastest death metal your ears can handle, across Europe and the U.K., so come get an extra large helping of home made, extra creamy tech death! Make sure to leave room for dessert, because we’ll be playing songs from our upcoming album ‘Bleed The Future!‘ Bon appetit!”
“Bleed The Future” track listing:
01 – “Drone Corpse Aviator”
02 – “Golden Mouth Of Ruin”
03 – “Abandon The Linear”
04 – “Bleed The Future”
05 – “Drain Of Incarnation”
06 – “Acrid Canon”
07 – “Reverie On The Onyx”
08 – “A.U.M.”
The band’s present touring plans are as follows:
10/30 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (“Bleed The Future” release show)
w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate & To The Grave:
11/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix
11/13 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle
11/14 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club
11/15 Aarau, SWI – Kiff
11/16 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte
11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
11/19 Dresden, GER – Puschkin
11/20 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice
11/21 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla
11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz
11/23 Berlin, GER – Hole44
11/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade
11/25 Hamburg, GER – Logo
11/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club
11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington
11/28 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s
11/29 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
11/30 Bristol, UK – Thekla
12/01 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
12/02 Southhampton, UK – The Loft
12/03 Paris, FRA – Gibus
12/04 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje
