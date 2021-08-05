Archspire Premiere New Single & Music Video "Golden Mouth Of Ruin" From Upcoming New Album "Bleed The Future"

Archspire‘s new studio full-length “Bleed The Future” has been slated for an October 29th release date by Season Of Mist. A music video for the first advance track “Golden Mouth Of Ruin” premiered online streaming via YouTube below.

Speaking of the record and their plans for it, the band offered:

“The Archspire kitchen is open for business!!! We’ll be serving up big portions of the fastest death metal your ears can handle, across Europe and the U.K., so come get an extra large helping of home made, extra creamy tech death! Make sure to leave room for dessert, because we’ll be playing songs from our upcoming album ‘Bleed The Future!‘ Bon appetit!”



“Bleed The Future” track listing:

01 – “Drone Corpse Aviator”

02 – “Golden Mouth Of Ruin”

03 – “Abandon The Linear”

04 – “Bleed The Future”

05 – “Drain Of Incarnation”

06 – “Acrid Canon”

07 – “Reverie On The Onyx”

08 – “A.U.M.”

The band’s present touring plans are as follows:

10/30 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (“Bleed The Future” release show)

w/ Rivers Of Nihil, Allegaeon, Black Crown Initiate & To The Grave:

11/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix

11/13 Munich, GER – Backstage Halle

11/14 Milan, ITA – Slaughter Club

11/15 Aarau, SWI – Kiff

11/16 Karlsruhe, GER – Die Stadtmitte

11/17 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

11/18 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

11/19 Dresden, GER – Puschkin

11/20 Prague, CZE – Nova Chmelnice

11/21 Poznan, POL – U Bazyla

11/22 Hannover, GER – Bei Chez Heinz

11/23 Berlin, GER – Hole44

11/24 Copenhagen, DEN – Stengade

11/25 Hamburg, GER – Logo

11/26 Aarschot, BEL – De Klinker Club

11/27 London, UK – O2 Academy Islington

11/28 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux’s

11/29 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

11/30 Bristol, UK – Thekla

12/01 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

12/02 Southhampton, UK – The Loft

12/03 Paris, FRA – Gibus

12/04 Nijmegen, NET – Doornroosje