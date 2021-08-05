Mayhem Premiere New Music Video “Black Glass Communion”
Mayhem premiere a new official music video for “Black Glass Communion” off their latest EP, “Atavistic Black Disorder/Kommando“, which features several previously unreleased songs from the sessions for their 2019 outing “Daemon”.
Tells video producer Zev Deans (Ghost, Behemoth):
“When approaching a metal music video, some might roll their eyes and think to themselves ‘how many times do I have to watch a satanic ritual sacrifice before I see something new?’
But for any true Satanist, ritual is an essential part of life that you must repeat again and again with the same sincerity and enthusiasm that you brought to your first time. The very nature of ritual is that it is repetitive, a mantra, a drone that is echoed through different bodies and different times.
In my approach to ‘Black Glass Communion‘, this truth was unwavering. Now, you must look deep into the depths of the black glass and see what emerges before you.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Wizardthrone Guitarist Discusses Debut Album
- Next Article:
Archspire Premiere New Song "Golden Mouth Of Ruin"
0 Comments on "Mayhem Premiere New Official Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.