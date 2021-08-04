Interview
Wizardthrone Guitarist Mike Barber Discusses Debut Album "Hypercube Necrodimensions"
As Tenacious D once explained, punk, grunge, new wave and techno tried to kill the metal, but they failed. Over the past twenty months, it's been proven that COVID-19 can't kill the metal either, as bands are still forming and releasing debut albums, as is the case with the likes of Crypta, Cult Of Lilith, Frozen Crown and Vexed. Another group that's burst onto the scene during the Corona virus era is Wizardthrone, a supergroup comprised of members of Alestorm, Aether Realm and Nekrogoblikon among others to forge a new symphonic death metal band with some of the longest titles in recent memory.
Last month, the band unleashed their debut album, "Hypercube Necrodimensions," which boasts excellent musicianship, superb artwork and stellar songwriting. To find out more about the band, its formation, "Hypercube Necrodimensions" and more, Metal Underground spoke with guitarist Mike Barber. You can watch the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
