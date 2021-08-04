"some music was meant to stay underground..."

JOSEFSTADT Announces Running Order For Next Week

posted Aug 4, 2021 at 10:31 AM by AlCase.  (0 Comments)

With the lineup finalized last week, Josefstadt announced the running order today for next week's three-day festival in the Czech Republic.

Mgla @ 2019 Brutal Assault

Tickets are still available here.

I can tell you from first-hand experience that getting into Czech is very easy so if you are worried about being forced to quarantine, etc. you have nothing to fret about. New Covid cases have been dropping in Czech steadily since the beginning of March.

