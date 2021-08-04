Creating Omnipresence With Your Band - A Guide To Being Everywhere, All The Time.

One of the things that I think a lot of bands miss out on is this sense of omnipresence. This is one of the things that big marketers always talk about but which so few execute well. Omnipresent literally means to be everywhere. And while that might seem impossible, think about some of the brands that seemingly permeate our everyday existence, brands like Coke, Gucci or y’know Metallica.

So how do you get similar when you’re an artist trying to penetrate in the market? I can only talk about what’s worked for me but it’s essentially a combination of high levels of posting, frequent interaction and coordinating as many events both digital and physical as possible. Maybe not all of these things are possible, but this article should give you some ideas to push your presence forward.

High Levels Of Posting

This is more important than people realize. I post on TikTok four times a day for a reason, it allows me to penetrate my audience and really get my brand in the faces of countless people from across the globe. Tankcrimes boss Scotty Heath recently went on vacation and stopped posting on social, he had a 90% dip in sales – and he has one of the most established brands in punk!

The common counterargument to this is ‘I think this will annoy my fans’! This is simply not true. If someone is really your fan and you are really making good content then they are going to keep following you. It’s really just a numbers game and a question of really pushing it on people time and time again.

Frequent Interaction

This is a big one for me personally – I just try to be engaging with people as much as possible directly. This can mean anything from copying on posts to sending them articles I think are relevant to them or introducing them to someone cool. But it’s important to have this regular outreach.

If you’re not reaching out to people on a regular basis and giving them a sense that ‘Ah yes – these guys are here ot talk to me and aren’t just expecting me to buy records’ then you aren’t going to become omnipresent and you won’t stay top of mind when people think about buying music in your genre.

Having Events

One of the things that I’ve seen really giving people a chance ot break through the market in the pandemic has been doing lots of live streams and really giving people a sense that, “Oh yeah, these guys are actually around and actually here to support the community. I think it’s important to give people a sense of experiencing something in the moment and with the artist.

Of course – the more common analog to this that will hopefully maintain as we go forward is live music. This is another piece. The ands who play forty, fifty shows a year are the bands who tend to have real success. The bands who barely play out typically are the ones who don’t succeed unfortunately.

Omnipresence is, unfortunately one of the hardest things to master as a band. However – when you engage in high levels of posting, interact with your community at scale and have a lot of events where people can experience the moment with you – then you are much more likely to succeed.