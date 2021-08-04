Claret Ash Premiere New Music Video For "Like Tears In Rain" From Album "The Great Adjudication – Fragment Two"

Canberra, Australia-based black metal quartet Claret Ash premiere a new music video for “Like Tears In Rain”, taken from their album "The Great Adjudication – Fragment Two". The record is available on vinyl LP, digipack CD, and digital formats from Casus Belli Musica and Beverina Productions.