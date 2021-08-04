Full Of Hell Premiere New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex" From Upcoming New Album "Garden Of Burning Apparitions"
Full Of Hell‘s new studio full-length “Garden Of Burning Apparitions” will be released on October 01st via Relapse Records. A new music video for the advance track “Industrial Messiah Complex” has premiered online streaming below.
Tells vocalist Dylan Walker:
“‘Industrial Messiah Complex‘ examines the commodification and weaponization of faith and spirituality. This misdirection is a ploy for control and power. Whether through some profit obsessed mega-church or via militaristic action, humanity is raked over the coals and bled out until there’s nothing left but cinders and dust.”
“Garden Of Burning Apparitions” track listing:
01 – “Guided Blight”
02 – “Asphyxiant Blessing”
03 – “Murmuring Foul Spring”
04 – “Derelict Satellite”
05 – “Burning Apparition”
06 – “Eroding Shell”
07 – “All Bells Ringing”
08 – “Urchin Thrones”
09 – “Industrial Messiah Complex”
10 – “Reeking Tunnels”
11 – “Non-Atomism”
12 – “Celestial Heirarch”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Traitors Premiere New Track & Music Video
- Next Article:
Claret Ash Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "Full Of Hell Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.