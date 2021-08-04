"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Full Of Hell Premiere New Song "Industrial Messiah Complex" From Upcoming New Album "Garden Of Burning Apparitions"

posted Aug 4, 2021 at 2:54 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Full Of Hell‘s new studio full-length “Garden Of Burning Apparitions” will be released on October 01st via Relapse Records. A new music video for the advance track “Industrial Messiah Complex” has premiered online streaming below.

Tells vocalist Dylan Walker:

“‘Industrial Messiah Complex‘ examines the commodification and weaponization of faith and spirituality. This misdirection is a ploy for control and power. Whether through some profit obsessed mega-church or via militaristic action, humanity is raked over the coals and bled out until there’s nothing left but cinders and dust.”

“Garden Of Burning Apparitions” track listing:

01 – “Guided Blight”
02 – “Asphyxiant Blessing”
03 – “Murmuring Foul Spring”
04 – “Derelict Satellite”
05 – “Burning Apparition”
06 – “Eroding Shell”
07 – “All Bells Ringing”
08 – “Urchin Thrones”
09 – “Industrial Messiah Complex”
10 – “Reeking Tunnels”
11 – “Non-Atomism”
12 – “Celestial Heirarch”

