Inferi Premiere New Single & Visualizer Clip “Simian Hive”

Inferi premiere another new single called “Simian Hive” from their impending new album “Vile Genesis“, due out September 10th via Artisan Era.

Comments guitarist Malcolm Pugh:

“This track is by far one of the most dynamic songs on ‘Vile Genesis‘ in the way it mixes high levels of speed and technicality while flipping to pure head banging heaviness on a whim. Plus the opening riff is probably my favorite from the album, so I might be biased!”