Inferi Premiere New Single & Visualizer Clip “Simian Hive”
Inferi premiere another new single called “Simian Hive” from their impending new album “Vile Genesis“, due out September 10th via Artisan Era.
Comments guitarist Malcolm Pugh:
“This track is by far one of the most dynamic songs on ‘Vile Genesis‘ in the way it mixes high levels of speed and technicality while flipping to pure head banging heaviness on a whim. Plus the opening riff is probably my favorite from the album, so I might be biased!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Internal Bleeding Premiere “Overthrow Creation”
- Next Article:
Traitors Premiere New Track & Music Video
0 Comments on "Inferi Premiere New Single “Simian Hive”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.