Internal Bleeding Premiere New Track & Music Video “Overthrow Creation”

Internal Bleeding‘s new track and music video “Overthrow Creation” has premiered online streaming via YouTube below. The single is the group’s first to feature their new frontman Steve Worley, who joined the band back in 2019.





Tells Worley:

“I pushed in a few different directions with this one, and I hope it does justice to both the song and our fans. I can’t wait to lay down tracks for the next album.”

Adds guitarist Chris Pervelis:

“For close to 30 years, we’ve tried to expand our sound without losing the core of who we are, and with ‘Overthrow Creation,’ I think we’ve achieved the ideal balance we’ve been striving towards. The song hits you hard as hell, but there are also moments of nuance and melody that keep things interesting.”