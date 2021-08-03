"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Replacer Premiere New Single “Dejected”

posted Aug 3, 2021 at 3:47 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Guildford, United Kingdom-based beatdown/deathcore outfit Replacer premiere a new single titled “Dejected”,streaming via YouTube for you below. The track was releasd on August 2, 2021 by Deathtrap and also features Ben Mason (Bound in Fear, Carbine) on guest-vocals.

Line-up:

Vocals - Barney Warner
Guitar - Ben Campion
Guitar - Nathan Jasiewicz
Bass - Ewan Riddell
Drums - Chris Silvester-Beale

Credits:
Written/Recorded by Barney Warner
Mixed/Mastered by Mychal Soto at Slamnasium Recordings

