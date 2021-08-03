Replacer Premiere New Single “Dejected”
Guildford, United Kingdom-based beatdown/deathcore outfit Replacer premiere a new single titled “Dejected”,streaming via YouTube for you below. The track was releasd on August 2, 2021 by Deathtrap and also features Ben Mason (Bound in Fear, Carbine) on guest-vocals.
Line-up:
Vocals - Barney Warner
Guitar - Ben Campion
Guitar - Nathan Jasiewicz
Bass - Ewan Riddell
Drums - Chris Silvester-Beale
Credits:
Written/Recorded by Barney Warner
Mixed/Mastered by Mychal Soto at Slamnasium Recordings
