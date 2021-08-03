Replacer Premiere New Single “Dejected”

Guildford, United Kingdom-based beatdown/deathcore outfit Replacer premiere a new single titled “Dejected”,streaming via YouTube for you below. The track was releasd on August 2, 2021 by Deathtrap and also features Ben Mason (Bound in Fear, Carbine) on guest-vocals.

Line-up:

Vocals - Barney Warner

Guitar - Ben Campion

Guitar - Nathan Jasiewicz

Bass - Ewan Riddell

Drums - Chris Silvester-Beale

Credits:

Written/Recorded by Barney Warner

Mixed/Mastered by Mychal Soto at Slamnasium Recordings