Embr Premiere New Song "Vesuvius" From Upcoming New EP "1021"

Birmingham, Alabama based doom quartet Embr premiere a new song entitled “Vesuvius”, taken from their upcoming new EP "1021". The effort will be out September 3rd and was mixed by Matt Washburn at Ledbelly Sound in Dawsonville, GA, and mastered by Frank Heath at Soulfire Sounds in Birmingham, AL.





Explains drummer Eric Bigelow:

"'Vesuvius', the first track from the upcoming EP 1021 is an intense composition. It’s a bit out of the box for Embr, which is exactly what we set out to do. Musically, it’s faster and more up-tempo than what we usually write. The riffs are driving, The rhythm section is pummeling, Crystal's vocals are soaring, at times haunting and she even Incorporated a substantial dose of her screaming."

"Lyrically, the song is loosely based on 'the lovers' from the Pompeii disaster. If you listen to the lyrics you’re hear some of that story. So you could say that this song is a heavy love song. The video is composed of footage from our weekend at Ledbelly sound… stick around till the end for A few outtake clips. We hope that you’ll enjoy the song as much as we did writing it."