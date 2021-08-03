Olympus Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Poseidon" From Upcoming Debut Album "Gods"
French blackened death metal band Olympus premiere a new song entitled “Poseidon”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Gods", which will be out in stores on October 01, 2021 via Heart Of Metal Production.
The video was directed by Paul Thureau and produced by Obliviart and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
