Existence:Void Premiere New Single & Music Video "Old Saint" From New Album "Anatman"
Portuguese avant-garde black metal band Existence:Void premiere a new single and music video “Old Saint”. The song comes from an album titled "Anatman" that was just released on July 30th by Nox Liberatio.
Check out now "Old Saint" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Iskandr Premiere New Song "Bloeddraad"
- Next Article:
Olympus Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Poseidon"
0 Comments on "Existence:Void Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.