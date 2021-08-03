Iskandr Premiere New Song "Bloeddraad" From Upcoming New Album "Vergezicht"

Hailing from Nijmegen, Netherlands black metal band Iskandr premiere a new song and Teresa Elizabeth Lobos-directed music video named “Bloeddraad”. The single is taken from their upcoming new third full-length album "Vergezicht", set for release on September 24 by Haeresis Noviomagi and Eisenwald.



