Nunslaughter Premiere New Track & Music Video "Broken and Alone" From Upcoming New Album "Red is the Color of Ripping Death"

Nunslaughter premiere a new track and a serial-killer themed music video “Broken and Alone”, taken from their upcoming new album "Red is the Color of Ripping Death". The record will be released by Hells Headbangers on CD, tape, and digital formats on August 27th, with an LP projected to follow in the winter of this year.

Red is the Color of Ripping Death includes the completion of some unfinished music that the band's former drummer Jim Sadist - who died in 2015 - and founding vocalist Don of the Dead wrote years ago, as well as material newly written with Nunslaughter‘s current lineup.