New Hell Premiere New Song "Abuse of Power" From Upcoming New Split With The Slow Death of Gaia

Providence, Rhode Island-based blackened death punk band New Hell premiere a new song entitled “Abuse of Power”. The track is taken from the band’s forthcoming split with New Hampshire’s The Slow Death of Gaia, which will be released on August 28th by Deciduous Records.

Check out now "Abuse of Power" streaming via YouTube below.