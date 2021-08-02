Spare None Premiere New Song "Ruminate" From Upcoming EP
Hardcore metal trio Spare None premiere a new song and lyric video named “Ruminate”, taken from their upcoming new EP.
Check out now "Ruminate" streaming via YouTube below.
Band Members:
Trevor Tatro - Vocals
Emmett Neves - Guitar
Ted Brunt - Guitar
