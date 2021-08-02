Jason Payne & The Black Leather Riders Premiere New Lyric Video 'Breathing Rage' - Andy Martongelli Guests
London, UK-based metal outfit Jason Payne & The Black Leather Riders released their debut EP 'The Abyss' on July 16th. Today the band premiere their new lyric video for 'Breathing Rage' featuring Italian heavy metal guitarist Andy Martongelli, streaming via YouTube below:
Comments Payne on 'Breathing Rage':
"Breathing Rage is an aggressive, fierce and energetic track, taken from "The Abyss". Featuring our good friend, Andy Martongelli (plays a spectacular solo), this track's theme is a psychological thriller that describes a battle between the demons of the "hero" and his willingness to fight them and set himself free."
