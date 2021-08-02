Mereflesh Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Hatred" From Upcoming New Album "Baptised In Blood"
Melbourne, Australia-based slam/deathcore outfit Mereflesh premiere a new track and lyric video titled “Hatred”, taken from their upcoming new album "Baptised In Blood", which will be out in stores this fall via Realityfade.
Check out now "Hatred" streaming via YouTube for you below.
