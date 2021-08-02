Dicksqueezer Premiere New Song "Dingledorkians" From Upcoming New Album "Astrocock and The Fiery Void of Poonani"
U.S. slamming goregrind act Dicksqueezer premiere a new song entitled “Dingledorkians”, taken from their upcoming new album "Astrocock and The Fiery Void of Poonani". The album will be released later this year via Hostile Records.
