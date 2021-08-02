Dave Mustaine Shares Another Song Snippet From Megadeth's Forthcoming Album
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine shares another short preview of a new song at the end of a promotional clip for his Cameo. You can check out the new riff in the YouTube clip streaming below.
