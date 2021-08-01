Cardijum Premiere New Single “Subhuman Condition” From Upcoming New Album "Dark Cloud"

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based deathcore outfit Cardijum premiere a new song named “Subhuman Condition”, taken from their upcoming new album “Dark Cloud”, due out in stores August 10 via Vicious Instinct Records.



Line-up:

Vocals - Josh Miranda

Guitar - Danan Jensen

Guitar - Andre Ahyai

Bass - Nick Christiansen

Drums - Ryan Johnson

Credits:

Mixed/Mastered/Reamped by Phil Pluskota at Sonic Assault Studios

Additional Engineering by Jordan Beal at Glasswall Studios

Artwork by Alan Grnja

Video by Nikoli Giranda