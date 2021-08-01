Cardijum Premiere New Single “Subhuman Condition” From Upcoming New Album "Dark Cloud"
Minneapolis, Minnesota-based deathcore outfit Cardijum premiere a new song named “Subhuman Condition”, taken from their upcoming new album “Dark Cloud”, due out in stores August 10 via Vicious Instinct Records.
Line-up:
Vocals - Josh Miranda
Guitar - Danan Jensen
Guitar - Andre Ahyai
Bass - Nick Christiansen
Drums - Ryan Johnson
Credits:
Mixed/Mastered/Reamped by Phil Pluskota at Sonic Assault Studios
Additional Engineering by Jordan Beal at Glasswall Studios
Artwork by Alan Grnja
Video by Nikoli Giranda
