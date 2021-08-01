Yokai Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Immolation" From Upcoming New Album "Sacrificial"
Detroit, Michigan-based deathcore outfit Yokai premiere a new song and lyric video titled “Immolation”, taken from their upcoming new album "Sacrificial", which will be out in stores September 24, 2021.
Check out now "Immolation" below.
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Michael Stellema
Artwork by ANDKILL and Mark Erskine
Video by Scott Rudd
