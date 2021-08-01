Maze of Terror Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Priest of the Ancient Ones" From Upcoming New Album "Offer to the Fucking Beasts"

Peruvian thrashing death metal band Maze of Terror premiere a new track and lyric video called “Priest of the Ancient Ones”. The single is taken from the band's forthcoming second album "Offer to the Fucking Beasts" to be released on August 26th through Xtreem Music.