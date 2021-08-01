Maze of Terror Premiere New Track & Lyric Video "Priest of the Ancient Ones" From Upcoming New Album "Offer to the Fucking Beasts"
Peruvian thrashing death metal band Maze of Terror premiere a new track and lyric video called “Priest of the Ancient Ones”. The single is taken from the band's forthcoming second album "Offer to the Fucking Beasts" to be released on August 26th through Xtreem Music.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Elder Devil Premiere New Song & Music Video
- Next Article:
Yokai Premiere New Single & Lyric Video
0 Comments on "Maze of Terror Premiere New Track & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.