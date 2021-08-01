Succumb Premiere New Song "Okeanos" From Upcoming New Album "XXI"
San Francisco, California-based blackend death metal outfit Succumb premiere a new song entitled “Okeanos”, taken from their upcoming new album "XXI", which will be out in stores September 24 via The Flenser.
Check out now "Okeanos" below.
