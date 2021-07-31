Shadow Of Intent Premiere New Single & Music Video “Intensified Genocide”
Shadow Of Intent premiered their new track and official music video “Intensified Genocide” online. streaming via YouTube below. News on the group's next album is expected to be announced in the coming months.
Comments frontman Ben Duerr:
“With this song, we touch on some of the darkest chapters in human history, often swept under the rug or unheard of. Events that may happen anywhere, due to the carelessness or shortsightedness of dignitaries.”
