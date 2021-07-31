Vader Premiere New Official Music Video For “Blood Of Kingu”

Vader premiere a new official music video for their track “Blood Of Kingu” in celebration of their 25th anniversary reissue of their 1995 album “De Profundis“.

Comments vocalist/guitarist Piotr “Peter” Wiwczarek:

“‘De Profundis‘ was never released on vinyl before. The Mid 90s were already dominated by CD albums. The original tape from Modern Sound Studio was lost with no chance to recover. So we made a new master using a Telefunken professional tape studio recorder to give the whole record a warmer sound, a more analog feel and dynamics, but without altering the original version of course.”

Vader is currently out touring Europe. You can catch them on the below dates:

31.07.2021 PL Warsaw Summer Progression Scene

01.08.2021 PL Skar żyysko Kamienna Semaphor

03.08.2021 DE Dortmund Junkyard

04.08.2021 DE Weiher Music Hall Weiher

05.08.2021 DE Munich Backstage/Werk

06.08.2021 DE Trier Mergener Hof

07.08.2021 NL Rotterdam Baroeg

08.08.2021 DE Oberhausen Resonance Plant

09.08.2021 DE Erfurt From Hell

10.08.2021 PL Żaga ań Power Plant

11.08.2021 PL Bielsko-Bia iałaa Rudeboy

13.08.2021 FI Oulu North Of Hell

14.08.2021 PL Gdańsk United Art. Festival

15.08.2021 PL Ciechan anóww Culture Factory Grzyt

17.08.2021 AT Wien Viper Room

18.08.2021 AT Graz Explosiv

19.08.2021 DE Deggendorf City Hall Park

20.08.2021 DE Leipzig Hellraiser / Stahlgarten

21.08.2021 PL Wroc ław Legends of Metal (A2)

22.08.2021 CZ Jablunkov Rokac

25.08.2021 DE Berlin ORWO Haus

26.08.2021 PL Szczecin Castle of Pomeranian Princes

27.08.2021 PL Dabrowa G órrnicza Metal Doctrine Festival

28.08.2021 CZ Susice Metal Madness

29.08.2021 CZ Brno Melodka