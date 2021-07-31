Vader Premiere New Official Music Video For “Blood Of Kingu”
Vader premiere a new official music video for their track “Blood Of Kingu” in celebration of their 25th anniversary reissue of their 1995 album “De Profundis“.
Comments vocalist/guitarist Piotr “Peter” Wiwczarek:
“‘De Profundis‘ was never released on vinyl before. The Mid 90s were already dominated by CD albums. The original tape from Modern Sound Studio was lost with no chance to recover. So we made a new master using a Telefunken professional tape studio recorder to give the whole record a warmer sound, a more analog feel and dynamics, but without altering the original version of course.”
Vader is currently out touring Europe. You can catch them on the below dates:
31.07.2021 PL Warsaw Summer Progression Scene
01.08.2021 PL Skar żyysko Kamienna Semaphor
03.08.2021 DE Dortmund Junkyard
04.08.2021 DE Weiher Music Hall Weiher
05.08.2021 DE Munich Backstage/Werk
06.08.2021 DE Trier Mergener Hof
07.08.2021 NL Rotterdam Baroeg
08.08.2021 DE Oberhausen Resonance Plant
09.08.2021 DE Erfurt From Hell
10.08.2021 PL Żaga ań Power Plant
11.08.2021 PL Bielsko-Bia iałaa Rudeboy
13.08.2021 FI Oulu North Of Hell
14.08.2021 PL Gdańsk United Art. Festival
15.08.2021 PL Ciechan anóww Culture Factory Grzyt
17.08.2021 AT Wien Viper Room
18.08.2021 AT Graz Explosiv
19.08.2021 DE Deggendorf City Hall Park
20.08.2021 DE Leipzig Hellraiser / Stahlgarten
21.08.2021 PL Wroc ław Legends of Metal (A2)
22.08.2021 CZ Jablunkov Rokac
25.08.2021 DE Berlin ORWO Haus
26.08.2021 PL Szczecin Castle of Pomeranian Princes
27.08.2021 PL Dabrowa G órrnicza Metal Doctrine Festival
28.08.2021 CZ Susice Metal Madness
29.08.2021 CZ Brno Melodka
