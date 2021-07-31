White Stones (Opeth) Premiere New Single “New Age Of Dark”
White Stones - the death metal project led by Opeth bassist Martin Mendez - premiere a second advance track from their impending new album “Dancing Into Oblivion“. The track is called “New Age Of Dark“ and can be streamed via YouTube below.
