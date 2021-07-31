Dee Snider Premieres New Music Video For “Down But Never Out”
Ex-Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider premieres a new music video for his latest single “Down But Never Out”, taken from his fifth solo album “Leave A Scar”.
Hatebreed‘s Jamey Jasta once again produced the effort, which also features a guest appearance by Cannibal Corpse vocalsit George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher on the song “Time To Choose“.
Tells Dee Snider about “Down But Never Out”:
“I pride myself on the fact that throughout the decades, my music has always tried to not only push back against all oppressors (in this case Covid-19), but also lift people up and encourage them to fight back. ‘Down But Never Out‘ is a perfect example of this ethos.”
