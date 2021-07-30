Sol Sistere Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Nothofagus" From Upcoming New Self-Titled Album
Chilean atmospheric black metal band Sol Sistere premiere a new song and lyric video “Nothofagus”, taken from their upcoming new self-titled album, which will be out in stores on October 15th through Cult of Parthenope.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Sol Sistere Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.