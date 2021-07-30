Occulsed Premiere New Track "Unction Of Muliebrous Broth" From Upcoming Debut Album "Crepitation of Phlegethon"

Atlanta-based death metal band Occulsed premiere a new song entitled “Unction Of Muliebrous Broth”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Crepitation of Phlegethon", which will be released by Everlasting Spew Records on September 17th.



