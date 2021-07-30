Kissing Candice Premiere New Single & Music Video “Brand New Low” - Twiztid’s Jamie Madrox Guests

Kissing Candice joined forces with Twiztid‘s Jamie Madrox on their recently released single “Brand New Low“. The track arrives together with a new King Zabb directed music video and is taken from Kissing Candice‘s forthcoming new album, due out later this year via Zoid Entertainment.

Tells bassist Grip:

“‘Brand New Low‘ is about what it’s like when you hit rock bottom and you feel washed up. The feeling that your best years are behind you, but in reality, the best may be yet to come! It’s about making the best of those times where you feel awful, so you can pull yourself out of that mindset and have fun with what’s around you and just live your life.”

About Madrox‘s guest spot, Grip adds:

“We definitely did not want to have just anyone be the first vocalist featured on one of our tracks. We wanted someone we respect that is at the top of their craft. We were lucky enough that our friend Jamie Madrox of Twiztid was all about hopping on the track and delivering a few killer guest parts.”