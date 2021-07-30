Phinehas Premiere New Single “Eternally Apart”
A new single titled “Eternally Apart“, from Phinehas‘ impending new outing “The Fire Itself” has premiered online. You can stream it via YouTube below with the album to arrive on August 27th through Solid State Records.
