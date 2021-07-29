Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Finland's Bonehunter

Finland is no stranger to vile music. Whether we are talking about the hedonistic black metal deviants in Impaled Nazarene, the maniacal tech death entity Demilich or the filthy hardcore/crust of Bastards, the nation has unleashed a broad array of strong, heavy underground bands. Bonehunter, a blackened thrash band leaning just as heavily toward punk as it is metal, has been hacking away at the corpse for a decade now. With a slew of releases under their bullet belts thus far, the ensemble returns with full-length album number four: “Dark Blood Reincarnation System.”

Their latest offering showcases the band as a lean, mean machine that’s void of fat and unnecessary excess. The songs are to-the-point in terms of what Bonehunter is trying to convey. Their lyrical themes listed on the band’s Metal Archives page (“Bitches, Destruction, Horror, War”) clearly indicate that Bonehunter isn’t concerned with PC sensibilities nor woke culture, and songs like “Virgin Devil Princess” and “Altered Beast” perfectly capture the nasty energy that matches the band’s lyrical format and grimy visual aesthetic. What makes Bonehunter stand out, however, is the focus upon crafting well-rounded, catchy, anthemic songs, which are abundant on “Dark Blood Reincarnation System.”