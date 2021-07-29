Abyss Above Premiere New Song & Music Video "World Casket" From Upcoming EP "Inevitable End"
Slovakia's deathcore outfit Abyss Above premiere a new song and official music video named “World Casket”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track features a guest spot by Andreas Bjulver of Cabal and is taken from their upcoming EP "Inevitable End", which will be out in stores August 17, 2021.
