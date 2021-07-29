Underdark Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry"
Nottingham, UK-based black/post metal band Underdark premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry". The effort will be released officially on July 30th by Surviving Sounds (UK), Through Love Records (EU) and Tridroid Records (US/CAN).
Check out now "Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Headshrinker Premiere New Song "Suffocating Tomb"
- Next Article:
Abyss Above Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Underdark Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.