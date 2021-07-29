Underdark Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry"

Nottingham, UK-based black/post metal band Underdark premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry". The effort will be released officially on July 30th by Surviving Sounds (UK), Through Love Records (EU) and Tridroid Records (US/CAN).

Check out now "Our Bodies Burned Bright on Re-Entry" in its entirety below.