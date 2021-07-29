Headshrinker Premiere New Song "Suffocating Tomb" From Upcoming Debut Album "Callous Indifference"

Band Photo: Havok (?)

Headshrinker premiere a new song entitled “Suffocating Tomb”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Callous Indifference", which comes out August 27, 2021.

Check out now "Suffocating Tomb" below.